BOSTON (WHDH) - It is a tale of two seasons in Boston after the city experienced weekend snow followed by record-high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hundreds headed to the Common for Mayor Marty Walsh’s annual Children’s Winter Festival, but instead celebrated by soaking up the sun.

Temperatures soared into the 70s and parents and their children took part in a dance party.

Others were spotted ice skating on a melting Frog Pond. One man was spotted in shorts with skis in hand.

Back-to-back record-high temperatures were recorded in Boston. Crazy enough, snow is in the forecast for Thursday.

The only time it has ever been warmer in Boston during February was last year when the temperature hit 73 degrees.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)