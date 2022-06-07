BOSTON (WHDH) - A nearby Ring camera caught the moment a massive tree came crashing down on top of three cars in Boston’s South End neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors along Waltham Street came rushing out of their homes and a nearby park once they heard the loud crack and subsequent car alarms and thankfully, no one was hurt.

“I was right there… right where the leaves and branches fell,” said Cat Williams who was able to make it through her front door in the nick of time. “Walked upstairs and not even two minutes later I heard the loudest crack of all time. It sounded like a car crash or some explosion.”

Zach Schulz was in the park with his daughter when he noticed the sea of leaves tumbling toward the ground.

“All we could see was leaves moving and it took a minute to realize it was not just branches. It was a whole tree,” he said. “It’s massive it’s taller than most of the buildings there.”

The car owners were all shocked to hear about what had happened.

“I got a call from a police officer,” said Nick Pomposelli, whose Jeep was damaged in the incident. “It’s crazy, it’s not even a storm with such a big tree coming down.”

Other cars were spared by only a few inches.

“I think we should buy a lottery ticket right? Might be a good day,” said Blair Morotto who was parked not far from the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

A tree came crashing down here in the South End. This is Waltham Street. Neighbors are in shock. @7News pic.twitter.com/UK2j5dQOTK — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) June 7, 2022

