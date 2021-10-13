REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker truck carrying up to 10,000 gallons of fuel rolled over while driving through a rotary in Revere early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the Brown Circle Rotary around 4 a.m. found a tanker truck had rolled over onto its side.

The United States Coast Guard says they responded with a pollution response team after up to 10,000 gallons of fuel spilled out of the truck.

They will determine how the spill affected local waterways and will coordinate containment and cleanup of any impacted waterways.

Firefighters could be seen spraying foam onto the truck to depress the fuel’s vapors.

There were no reported injuries, according to Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright.

The rotary is expected to remain closed most of the day due to cleanup efforts.

A nearby gas station has also been closed.

No additional information has been released.

