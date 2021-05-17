Target drops mask requirement for customers, workers

(WHDH) — Target on Monday announced that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and workers to wear face coverings in stores, “except where it’s required by local ordinances.”

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most indoor spaces.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time,” the retail chain said in a news release. “Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.”

Target noted that face coverings will still be strongly recommended and safety measures, including social distancing, will remain in place.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)