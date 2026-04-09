BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics are embracing Thursday’s final regular season showdown with the Knicks. But they’ll have to take the floor without Jaylen Brown, who has been ruled out with a left achilles tendinitis.

The C’s can clinch the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a win, but Head Coach Joe Mazzulla stresses it’s not the standings that have his attention.

“I think at the end of the day, we just gotta keep ah doing what we’re doing, the process of winning, stick to that, doesn’t really matter where we’re at, you know we gotta, you know we gotta just continue to get better,” Mazzulla said.

Jayson Tatum has been getting better with every game he plays, but Thursday marks the biggest test in his return from a ruptured achilles.

Tatum makes his return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since suffering the traumatic injury in the playoffs last May, admitting he’s not thrilled to go back and play there. But Tatum’s teammates are ready to help him get over the hurdle.

“Mentally, you know, it possibly could be something, but you know, that’s what your teammates are there for, and we got his back you know so, we go out there and do what we gotta do,” Brown said after Tuesday’s game.

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