TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is due in court on Friday and is accused of killing his girlfriend.

Matthew Cruz, 37, is charged with murder.

On Thursday, Taunton police responded to 8 Allcot Circle for reports of an unconscious woman. When they arrived, police say they found a 37-year-old Bridgewater woman at the bottom of a staircase, unresponsive.

The woman, identified as Shannon Smith, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, police determined Smith died due to a domestic incident involving Cruz.

Cruz is due in court at 9 a.m.

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