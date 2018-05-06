Taunton man arrested in connection with Stoughton donation box theft

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Stoughton police arrested a Taunton man accused of stealing a Boots On The Ground collection box from a local store.

Robert Brazeau, 33, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court on a larceny charge.

The robbery happened at the Seasons Corner Market on Sharon Street at around 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say Brazeau was seen on surveillance video placing his jacket over the donation box and walking away with it.

The donation box was collecting money for the organization, which police said is “dedicated to empowering veterans and qualified civilians to provide in-field emergency and primary medical care, and other assistance required to sustain life, facilitate recovery, and to encourage and promote long-term development, stability, and peace in underserved areas of the world.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)