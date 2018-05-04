Taunton police seeking armed home invasion suspect

TAUNTON (WHDH) - Taunton police are looking for an armed home invasion suspect after a woman said a man forced his way into her house and stole her purse before taking off in her car, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Staples Street about 8:45 p.m. Thursday were met by a woman who said that when she answered a knock on her door a man brandishing a gun forced his way inside and ordered her to go into the bathroom.

The woman said the man proceeded to take her purse and eventually drove off in her 2004 Toyota Camry, which was parked in the driveway.

The suspect is described as being about 5-foot, 7-inches tall with a medium build who was last seen wearing a black mask, gloves, a dark shirt, and khakis.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Seekell Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the crime is urged to call Taunton police at 508-821-1475.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)