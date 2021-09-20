TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton police sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for a suspected drunken-driving crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured, officials said.

Shawn Smith, 49, of Raynham, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor causing serious injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh.

Officers responding to a reported crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Harvey Street and South Crane Avenue around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning found a 52-year-old Rehoboth man suffering from serious injuries, Walsh said. The man was taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

After an on-scene investigation, Smith was arrested and placed on paid administrative leave. He has been a member of the Taunton Police Department since November 2000.

The investigation remains under active investigation with assistance by State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)