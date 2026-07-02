RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham and Taunton police responded to a fatal crash Wednesday night.

Maura Whittemore, 54, of Taunton, was behind the wheel of a car that was located “down a steep slope off in the woods” in the area of King Phillip Street and Gardiner Street.

She suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

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