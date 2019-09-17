TB12 hitting the red carpet to celebrate grand opening at newest fitness center

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hit the red carpet Tuesday night to celebrate the grand opening of his new TB12 fitness facility.

Brady was all smiles as he shook hands with fans and other Boston sports stars like Zdeno Chara outside the Boston center.

This is the second TB12 to open. The quarterback opened his first in Foxborough back in 2013.

