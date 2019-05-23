TD Garden unveils tasty new concession stand items for Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON (WHDH) - TD Garden is known for serving some of the most diverse food and drink options in all of the professional sports.

To celebrate the Bruins’ return to the Stanley Cup Final, the arena is rolling out some new menu items that feature an array of “wicked good eats.”

Here’s a look at some of the new items that will be available starting on Monday when the Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1:

DOUGHNUT BURGER | BIG BAD BURGER

Loge Section 8 & Balcony Section 311

A double cheeseburger sandwiched between two glazed doughnuts with bacon, fried jalapeños and crispy onions.

SURF ‘N TURF SKEWERS | GARDEN GRILL

Loge Section 8/9

Savory teriyaki shrimp and steak tip skewers, served on a bed of broccoli slaw.

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH | GARDEN GRILL

Loge Section 8

Crispy crab cake on a potato bun with coleslaw and tartar sauce and served with chips.

CHEESE & STEAK HOT DOG | FRITO-LAY TEST KITCHEN

Loge Section 15

A footlong, bacon-wrapped hot dog, topped with steak and cheese.

NEW ENGLAND LOBSTER ROLL | GARDEN GRILL

Loge Section 8

A classic, New England-style lobster salad mixed with herbed mayonnaise and celery on a piece of lettuce in a buttered roll. Served with chips.

DEEP FRIED OREO SUNDAE | FRITO-LAY TEST KITCHEN

Loge Section 15

A deep-fried Oreo cookie topped with vanilla gelato, caramel and chocolate sauce and finished with whipped cream.

MAC & CHEESE WAFFLE BOWL | FRITO-LAY TEST KITCHEN

Loge Section 15

A waffle bowl topped with tender pulled pork and gooey mac and cheese.

ENDLESS PASTABILITIES STUFFED BAGUETTE | CAUSEWAY CARVERY

Loge Section 16

Choice of radiatore pasta with meatballs, marinara and parmesan cheese or chicken, broccoli with penne and alfredo sauce.

STEAK BOMB | GARDEN GRILL

Loge Section 8

A fully-loaded shaved steak and cheddar cheese sandwich, paired with pepperoni, sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms.

CHICKEN BITES | LUCKY’S CHICKEN

Loge Sections 5, 19 & Balcony Sections 310, 322

Boneless chicken wings tossed in Korean BBQ or Caribbean Hot Sauce.

FRENCH DIP SANDWICH | CAUSEWAY CARVERY

Loge Section 16

Roast beef cooked in Au Jus, served on an onion roll.

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA | SAL’S PIZZA

Loge Sections 6, 17 & Balcony Sections 307, 325

The perfect amount of spicy buffalo sauce to complement the fried chicken, paired with bleu cheese dressing for an extra boost of flavor.

