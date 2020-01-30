Teacher arrested after cursing out sex assault victim in explosive encounter at restaurant

(WHDH) — A teacher was arrested last week after she approached a sexual assault victim she recognized and cursed her out during an explosive encounter inside a restaurant they were both dining at, officials said.

Trisha Ebbs, 50, was arrested Friday on a charge of disorderly conduct following an incident at Hops N Drops in Keizer, Oregon, according to the Keizer Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported fight inside the restaurant around 9:30 p.m. learned Ebbs was dining with her husband and several other people when she spotted a 20-year-old woman who she knew to be the victim of a sexual assault in 2017, police said.

Ebbs then allegedly walked over to the woman and began screaming at her as she ate with her father, “calling her various expletives” based on her thoughts on the crime. Witnesses told police that Ebbs was “on top of them.”

Restaurant employees intervened and were able to separate the individuals until the police arrived.

Police say Ebbs was the parent of the 21-year-old man who was convicted of sexually assaulting the woman.

Ebbs, who works as a teacher at North Salem High School, has since been placed on administrative leave, according to KPTV.

The incident remains under investigation.

