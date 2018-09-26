Teacher charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old student

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a 37-year-old teacher is charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.

Libson Police Chief Marc Hagan says Derek Michael Boyce is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The Bangor Daily News reports Boyce is a teacher at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport and was arrested and booked Friday.

Hagan declined to release additional information other than saying police received word about an inappropriate relationship, citing the ongoing investigation.

Pine Tree Academy offers “Christ-centered” education to students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Boyce remains jailed as of Wednesday; court and jail records don’t indicate if he’s retained a lawyer