BOSTON (WHDH) - Team Hoyt will be running the Boston Marathon in memory of Dick and Rick Hoyt, the iconic father-son racing duo who were an inspiration on the 26.2 mile course for many years.

This will be the first marathon the team will be running without Rick, who passed away in May of last year. His father, Dick, died in 2021.

“t’s definitely inspirational to myself just to get that honor to the be the starter for the duos race,” said Troy Hoyt, who will kick off the race and is running in honor of his grandfather and uncle.

Team Hoyt will also be hosting a road race in Hopkinton in May in honor of Dick and Rick.

Support Team Hoyt: https://teamhoyt.com/about-us/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)