FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Team U.S.A. is not letting its loss to Türkiye dampen its spirits.

The Americans entered the round of 32 as the winners of group D, marking just the third time the U.S. has won its group in 12 World Cup Appearances.

The United States opened the group stage with consecutive wins for the first time since 1930.

It’s a strong start to the tournament that captured the attention of the entire nation, and the U.S. should be at full strength against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

Christian Pulisic returned to action against Türkiye Thursday night, after missing the previous match with a calf injury.

The star attacker played about 30 minutes in the second half and made a good impact, according to the U.S. Manager, Mauricio Pochettino

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