SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police response gathered at a lake in Shrewsbury on Sunday as a water search for a missing person was conducted.

The Shrewsbury Police Department received a 911 call around 3 p.m. reporting that a male party was possibly drowning in the area of Sunset Beach.

Multiple Shrewsbury officers responded both on land and aboard the Shrewsbury Police Boat, along with Shrewsbury Fire and Worcester EMS. The initial first responders were unable to locate the victim.

Several assets from other agencies have responded to assist with the search, including Worcester Police, Worcester Fire District 7 Dive Team, District 14 Dive Team, Holden Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Search efforts have included searches from the shore, surface vessels, divers, underwater drones, and airborne drones from Shrewsbury Police, Berlin Police, Grafton Police and Westborough Police.

As of 8:45 p.m., the victim has not been located, and the search efforts are continuing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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