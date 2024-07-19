BOSTON (WHDH) - Friday morning’s major technology outage snarled operations at several area hospitals, forcing patients to reschedule appointments and operations.

EMS crews also dealt with impacts of the outage as it rippled around the globe.

“We are aware of this global IT disruption and have been in close contact with the vendor,” Tufts Medical Center said in a statement. “We are in the process of assessing the impact of the disruption on our clinical and surgical operations.”

Sources told 7NEWS an email was sent to Tufts employees Friday morning alerting them to the outage, which officials identified as originating from an external partner, CrowdStrike. The email told employees officials did not have a timeline for resolution.

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, said the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or a cyberattack.

“We are currently operating under an emergency management structure as we await resolution of this disruption,” Tufts said in its statement. “During this time, we remain open and able to provide safe patient care.”

Mass General Brigham, which operates hospitals including Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Newton-Wellesley Hospital, was also impacted. All previously scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures, and medical visits were canceled, officials announced.

“A major worldwide software outage has affected many of our systems at Mass General Brigham, as well as many major businesses across the country,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement. “Mass General Brigham remains open to provide care to patients with urgent health concerns in our clinics and emergency departments, and we continue to care for all patients currently receiving care in our hospitals.”

Beth Israel Lahey Health locations were open Friday and providing patient care, though officials warned there may be delays in service.

“Please arrive as scheduled for any appointments unless you hear from a member of your care team,” the network said on X, formerly Twitter. “Our teams are working to resolve the impacts of a global technology outage and there may be delays. We appreciate your patience.”

Boston Children’s Hospital reported they were not impacted by the disruption, and operations were continuing as normal.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute advised all patients with Friday appointments to stay home until further notice.

“Dana-Farber is currently experiencing IT issues, like many other industries, due to the CrowdStrike outage,” Dana-Farber said in a post on X.

Dana-Farber is currently experiencing IT issues, like many other industries, due to the CrowdStrike outage. All patients with scheduled appointments for today are advised to stay home until further notice. We will post updates on our website. — Dana-Farber (@DanaFarber) July 19, 2024

Outage temporarily impacts NH 911 system

New Hampshire’s 911 system had been out Friday morning, but was fully restored near 6:15 a.m., according to the state Division of Emergency Service and Communications. During the outage, dispatchers were able to see calls but not answer them. Calls and texts were being received on a backup system.

Boston EMS had some minor operational impacts. But officials said they were able to operate as normal, and 911 calls were not impacted.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said her administration was closely monitoring the incident.

“Our team is working to assess and mitigate the impact on Massachusetts,” Healey said on X, formerly Twitter. “We’re in contact with public safety, health care, and transportation officials, but residents may experience delays while we resolve the outage.”

I’m closely monitoring the global CrowdStrike incident, and our team is working to assess and mitigate the impact on Massachusetts.



We’re in contact with public safety, health care, and transportation officials, but residents may experience delays while we resolve the outage. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) July 19, 2024

Hospital patients react to disruption

Back at Massachusetts General Hospital, patients shared their reaction to Friday’s disruption.

“I was pretty pissed,” said Doreen Richards. “But what are you going to do?”

Richards said she drove roughly five hours from Malone, New York for her pre-operation appointment ahead of a scheduled open-heart surgery in August.

Then, Richards said, she got a phone call at 6 a.m. changing her plans.

“She said ‘Your appointment is canceled,’ and I said ‘What? Is this for real?’” Richards said.

Kerry Grant, who works for Massachusetts General Hospital, said the MGH computer system was not working for anyone Friday morning.

“It’s a big, big, big deal that it’s down,” Grant said.

Richards said she will have to reschedule her appointment and go back home. While frustrated about the sudden shuffle, she said she and her family planned to take advantage of the rest of the day in Boston.

“We’re going to go whale watching and take the kids to see different things,” she said.

Issues impacting hospitals were ongoing as of around 12 p.m. There was still not estimate as to when issues would be resolved.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)