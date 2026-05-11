SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Anthony DeMayo, 18, of Lynn, will be in court Monday, as prosecutors plan to challenge a judge’s ruling claiming he is not fit to stand trial.

Prosecutors said DeMayo confessed to police that he broke into a home on Amherst Street in Danvers and stabbed Janet Swallow to death while she was in bed.

DeMayo was initially spotted walking through Lynn carrying a large, bloody knife when neighbors called 911. Prosecutors told the judge cellphone data from DeMayo’s phone placed him at the Danvers home where Swallow’s body was found.

Swallow was a mother of two sons.

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