Teen arrested in connection with Haverhill shooting

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old man in Haverhill earlier this month, police said.

Rony Vasquez, 18, was arrested without incident Wednesday morning on one count of armed assault to murder and various weapons charges.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on 5th Avenue about 8:34 p.m. on Friday, June 15 found a Haverhill man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is now recovering at home and is in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and is being conducted by Haverhill and state police detectives.

