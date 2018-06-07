DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy who accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old brother while playing with a gun has been charged with reckless homicide.

The Dayton Daily News reports the toddler killed Monday afternoon at a home in Harrison Township was Jvonte (jay-VON-tay) Johnston. His brother had a denial plea entered on his behalf Tuesday during a juvenile court hearing.

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer says Tuesday that Jvonte’s father, 34-year-old Jamahl (jah-MAL’) Evans, has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a gun. Evans has appeared in court, telling a judge he wouldn’t be hiring his own attorney.

Plummer says investigators found two guns and marijuana prepared for sale inside Evans’ home.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)