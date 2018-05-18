Teen charged in brazen downtown Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting another teen near Downtown Crossing station earlier this month, officials said.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested Wednesday in Boston Juvenile Court, where he was scheduled to appear on an unrelated case. He was arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to murder in connection with the May 2 shooting and held on $250,000 cash bail, according to a joint statement from the Essex District Attorney’s Office and Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans.

The juvenile allegedly shot a 17-year-old in the chest just before 5 p.m. on Washington Street. The victim, who survived, told investigators he didn’t know and couldn’t identify the person who shot him.

Detectives reviewing security cameras at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station and private surveillance cameras from nearby businesses were able to track the shooter as he fled into the subway station, jumped the turnstiles, and boarded an Orange Line car, officials said.

The suspect was later recorded as he got off the train and exited from Tremont Street to Stuart Street.

After realizing that the suspect was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor at the time of the shooting, investigators were able to place him in the area of the shooting at the time it occurred, as well as moving from Tremont to Stuart Street as the gunman is seen doing in the video footage.

The juvenile is due back in court May 31.

