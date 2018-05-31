Teen diagnosed with deadly illness caused by exercising too much

(WHDH) — A 17-year-old boy who just started lifting weights was recently hospitalized after developing a potentially deadly illness caused by overexercising.

Jared Shamburger, of Texas, told KTRK-TV that 90 minutes of weightlifting last week left him feeling “super duper sore.” The pain and swelling did not subside, prompting his mother to take action.

Jared’s mother Judy researched the symptoms and made a startling discovery. Her son was hospitalized for five days with rhabdomyolysis, which can be caused by working out too hard.

Rhabdomyolysis, which in extreme cases can lead to death, is the rapid destruction of skeletal muscle resulting in leakage into the urine of the muscle protein myoglobin.

Jared picked up weightlifting after receiving a gym membership for his birthday. He felt as if he had to “go hard fast” in order to catch up with his brother and father, who have been lifting for years, according to the news outlet.

He’s expected to make a full recovery and has plans to return to the gym.

Jared’s family is warning other to seek medical attention if muscle pain, weakness and severe swelling persists after exercising.

