TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Taunton overnight left a teen driver dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 168 Tremont St. around 10 p.m. found a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that had left the roadway and hit the front porch of a nearby home before coming to rest on top of two parked cars in the driveway, according to police.

The female teenage operator, from Dighton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Two people who had been sitting on the porch at the time of the crash are hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Witnesses say they heard a loud screeching sound before the truck left the road and hit a large rock.

The video shows sparks erupting from the bottom of the vehicle before it rolled over.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

