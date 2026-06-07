LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is facing criminal charges after allegedly fleeing police and crashing into a restaurant in Lynnfield early Sunday morning.

A trooper working a saturation patrol in the area of Route 1 in response to a number of dangerous driving incidents spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Route 1 northbound around 1:30 a.m., according to state police.

The trooper said the driver, later identified as Benjamin Robert Pimentel, of Lynnfield, fled when they tried to conduct a traffic stop and later crashed into the side of School Street Foods.

Pimentel is expected to be arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox