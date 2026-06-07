LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is facing criminal charges after allegedly fleeing police and crashing into a restaurant in Lynnfield early Sunday morning.

A trooper working a saturation patrol in the area of Route 1 in response to a number of dangerous driving incidents spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Route 1 northbound around 1:30 a.m., according to state police.

The trooper said the driver, later identified as Benjamin Robert Pimentel, of Lynnfield, fled when they tried to conduct a traffic stop and later crashed into the side of School Street Foods.

Pimentel is expected to be arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)