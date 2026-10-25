REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Revere early Sunday morning that left a teen driver dead and another person injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver going southbound in the northbound lanes around 3 a.m. learned the driver had hit another vehicle head-on just south of Sargent Street, according to state police.

The wrong-way vehicle was found engulfed in flames, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

In a statement, Triton Regional High School said, “Our student was highly involved and connected to many within the Triton community. Those who knew him saw daily how kind and caring he was to each and every member of our school community. We are heartbroken, and as a community, we grieve this loss. Our deepest condolences go out to the family.”

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported by EMS to a Boston hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

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