RICHMOND, Va. (WHDH) — A high school senior in Virginia celebrated two major milestones during his graduation.

Ryan Estrada, a senior at Godwin High School, was paralyzed in a car crash while driving to school in 2017.

Doctors told Estrada that he would probably never walk again but the teen was determined to walk across the graduation stage to receive his diploma on June 11.

A video of the ceremony shows Estrada entering the ceremony in a wheelchair before he grabbed hold of a walker, stood up and began walking across the stage.

The crowd gave Estrada a standing ovation.

