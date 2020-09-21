Teen, parents face charges after Lincoln party that led to remote learning

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - A teen and his parents who hosted a party that led to Lincoln High School switching to remote-only learning have been charged with violating the state’s social host law, officials said.

The law forbids underage drinking parties. Police said the party, held earlier in the month, involved about 60 students who were not social distancing, as well as alcohol and marijuana.

Lincoln High School had planned to re-open but switched to remote learning for 14 days following the party

