BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a 16-year-old wanted on several outstanding warrants Wednesday.

Members of the fugitive unit took the teen into custody in the area of 3347 Washington St. in Jamaica Plain around 10:15 a.m., police said.

He was wanted on several charges including armed assault to rob, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unarmed robbery, and assault and battery.

No additional details were provided.

