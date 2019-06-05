Teen who drowned in pond identified as Clinton High School student

CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The teen who drowned in a pond Tuesday evening has been identified by school officials as a Clinton High School freshman.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an unresponsive male on Blueberry Island, a land mass located in Mossy Pond, around 5 p.m. took a boat over to the victim, identified by Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Steven C. Meyer as 15-year-old Rafael Perez, and began performing CPR.

Perez was then brought back to the shoreline off Pine Street before being transported to a local hospital, where officials say he was pronounced dead.

Meyer wrote in a statement that the school district is “deeply saddened by the passing of Clinton High School Freshman Rafael Perez.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time,” he added.

The high school was opened Tuesday evening for students, staff and community member wishing to come together to grieve.

Additional guidance counselors are also being made available Wednesday at the high school.

The drowning remains under investigation.

