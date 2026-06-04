DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover wreck on Depot Street in Douglas ended with an SUV on its roof Thursday morning and a teenage girl seriously hurt.

Police sadi the 17-year-old was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle appeared to have hit a utility pole and downed power lines on Depot Street.

No outages appeared to have been caused.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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