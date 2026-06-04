DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover wreck on Depot Street in Douglas ended with an SUV on its roof Thursday morning and a teenage girl seriously hurt.

Police sadi the 17-year-old was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle appeared to have hit a utility pole and downed power lines on Depot Street.

No outages appeared to have been caused.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox