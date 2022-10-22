BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police announced that they made a second arrest in the murder investigation into the July 2022 shooting of Curtis Ashford.

Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton, was arraigned on murder charges Friday as the second arrest in the murder investigation for the fatal July 27, 2022 shooting of 15-year-old Ashford in Dorchester.

Police reported that this is the second arrest in relation to the investigation.

Dominick Gavin, 25, of Boston was arrested in late September in connection with the case.

Boston Police are continuing to investigate the case and ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)