WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Some teens may be facing criminal charges in connection with a series of fights at a Whitman-Hanson High School football game on Friday night, officials said.

Police say they were called to the game between Whitman-Hanson Regional High School and Silver Lake following a fight between students. One teen was arrested for allegedly attacking police officers.

In a statement, Principal Christopher Jones said, “We do not condone this behavior. We are disgusted by it, because it does not reflect who we are or what we expect. It does not represent the vast majority of our students, who showed up, cheered, and celebrated the right way.”

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