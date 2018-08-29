Temperature readings well over 100 across the city

BOSTON (WHDH) - Temperatures reached a record 98 degrees Wednesday in Boston, breaking the previous mark (96) set in 1953.

So, just how hot was it around the city on this record-breaking day?

Using an infrared thermometer temperature gun, we started at one end of the city and ended up at Fenway Park, and the majority of temperature readings were well over 100 degrees.

On a bench in the sun next to the Red Auerbach statue in Faneuil Hall, it was 114 degrees.

In the shade on the Boston Common, the temperature hit 94. But if you were to take a walk along the hot pavement in the Common, it was 132.

What about the Frog Pond? 96 degrees.

Other locations soared over 100, including a parked car on Newbury Street (112), construction equipment on Newbury (118), a bus stop in Kenmore Square (105), and a food stand outside Fenway Park (130).

