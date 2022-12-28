BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten men connected to the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz are now learning how long they will spend behind bars.

Sentences range from fiver to 30 years. They were handed down by a court in the Dominican Republic Tuesday.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in his native Dominican Republic in 2019.

The two men with direct participation in the attempted killing received the longest sentences.

