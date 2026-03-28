BOSTON (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of people packed Boston Common on Saturday for a No Kings protest against the actions of the Trump administration that drew local lawmakers and representatives of community organizations.

The mass demonstration, which featured a Dropkick Murphys performance, drew more than 100,000 people to the Common and was the third No Kings protest on the Common since President Trump was sworn back into office. Gov. Maura Healey was among those who spoke, saying, “For 250 years we haven’t had kings in Massachusetts and we’re not going backward.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said, “They came for our SNAP benefits and we fought and we won.”

Topics discussed Saturday included the tactics of immigration enforcement agents, the rising cost of living, the war in Iran, and legislation aimed at forcing voters to prove their citizenship before participating at the polls.

“This is not about protecting democracy,” US Sen. Ed Markey told the crowd. “It is about deciding who deserves to participate in our democracy.”

The Boston rally was one of more than 100 across the Commonwealth on Saturday and more than 3,000 worldwide.

Speakers urged those in attendance to continue their advocacy after they went home.

“When you leave here ask yourself, what kind of tables are you bringing together, ” US Rep. Ayanna Pressley said. “What kind of community are you organizing.”

There were no reported arrests.

The next demonstration is planned for May 1.

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