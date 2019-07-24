Tens of thousands still without power as crews clean up from Cape Cod tornado

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say it could be several days before the tens of thousands of Cape Cod residents will have their power back on after an EF -1 tornado touched down in both Yarmouth and then Harwich on Tuesday.

Radar showed that a tornado touched down just after 12 p.m., according to the weather service, producing thunder, hail, lightning, and heavy downpours.

More than 30,000 Bay State residents were without power at 5 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said it will likely be a “multi-day” restoration effort.

Chatham, Dennis, and Harwich appeared to be the hardest-hit areas.

Police in those towns are urging residents to stay in their homes due to extensive damage from downed wires and trees that have made roads impassable.

The American Red Cross and Massachusetts State Police are sending crews to assist with recovery efforts. The Red Cross will have crews at Harwich Community Center and the Harwich Police and Fire Station.

There were no reports of injuries.

