Tens of thousands without power as wind gusts reach up to 50 mph in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning as whipping winds caused damage throughout the Bay State.

More than 31,000 customers were without power as of 8 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The outages appeared to be widespread throughout the state.

All of Mass. is under a wind advisory until the afternoon as gusts reach up to 50 mph.

A wind chill advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m. for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties; and until 11 a.m. for Berkshire County.

In addition to power outages, the whipping winds have also led to downed tree limbs and branches.

