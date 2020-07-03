Tense moments as police search Braintree backyards for alleged shooters

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The search for two suspects in a shooting at the South Shore Plaza led to a tense situation for a Braintree man who thought they could have been hiding in his backyard.

Police were searching for several suspects after the shooting, which left a 15-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries. Bob Campbell said he looked out his window after being told about the search and saw the door to his shed, which he always keeps open, closed instead.

Campbell called police, who searched the area with guns drawn. They didn’t find anyone, but later arrested two suspects in the woods nearby Campbell’s yard.

“They walked in and checked it out for us and everything was clear and they backed away,” Campbell said, adding the possibility of suspects in his yard was unnerving. “It’s not a pleasant way to live.”

