‘Terrible tragedy’: Haverhill High senior field hockey player dies after car crash

A beloved Haverhill High School student died at the hospital following a serious two-car crash in Haverhill Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Crystal and Liberty streets for a report of a crash about 9 p.m. found a 17-year-old girl suffering from critical injuries, along with crumpled metal and shattered glass covering the road, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

The victim, identified by police as Jordan Rankin, was pronounced dead after being airlifted to a Boston hospital.

Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said Rankin was returning from field hockey and less than a mile from home when a pickup truck slammed into her white sedan.

“Evidentally, she was coming home from field hockey,” he said. “Did nothing wrong. Just a terrible tragedy. Our heart goes out to the family and the other students who are affected.”

The impact of the crash pushed Rankin’s car off the road and into a tree, according to police. Neighborhood resident DJ Leathers says speeding is a problem in the area.

“People definitely fly around this corner,” he said. “I’ve seen numerous people run that stop sign.”

Superintendent Margaret Marotta said grief counselors would be on hand to help students cope with their classmate’s death.

“Classes are continuing for those that are able to attend,” she said. “Families who wish to pick up their students may do so, however, at this time we are not releasing students to walk or drive themselves home.”

Evidence of alcohol was found at the crash scene but no charges have been filed against the pickup driver, whose name has not been made public.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact state or local police.

An investigation is ongoing.