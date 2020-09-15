‘Terrible tragedy’: Woman found dead after accident in elevator in Allston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - An elevator accident in Allston took a tragic turn when a woman was found dead inside on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a person trapped inside an elevator in an apartment building on Commonwealth Avenue around 5:15 p.m. found a woman in her 30s dead at the scene, Boston police said.

A witness who had a panic attack was transported to a local hospital.

Leanne Scorzonni, who lives on the first floor of the apartment building, recalled hearing someone yelling before she ran out to help.

“I heard probably one of the worst screams I have ever heard in my life. I heard the gentleman screaming and hyperventilating saying, ‘She’s dead, she’s dead,” she said. “The ceiling of the car was right at my level, which is the first floor, below us is the basement, so the car had gone all the way down or at least halfway down because I couldn’t see her at all. Just the cables.”

Eric Carmichael said his wife was home at the time and also tried to help.

“She heard a woman in distress and sort of tried to help her out as a neighbor,” he said. “But there was, you know, she couldn’t really help out that lady.”

Residents of the building were left stunned as police investigated the incident.

“It’s just a terrible accident and a terrible tragedy,” Scorzonni said. ” I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

The victim’s name and cause of death have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

