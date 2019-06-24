Testing finds high levels of arsenic in bottled water sold at major retailers

(WHDH) — Testing commissioned by the Center for Environmental Health found high levels of arsenic in bottled water brands owned by Whole Foods and Keurig Dr. Pepper.

The toxic metal was found in Starkey Water and Penafiel products, both of which were bottled in Mexico and sold at major retail chains, including Target, according to a news release.

“Consumers are being needlessly exposed to arsenic without their knowledge or consent,” said Michael Green, Chief Executive Officer of CEH. “Customers typically purchase bottled water at exorbitantly high costs with the assumption that it is safer and healthier to drink than tap water, unaware that they are ingesting an extremely toxic metal linked to birth defects and cancer.”

Arsenic in drinking water can affect mental and physical development in children, harm unborn babies, and increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)