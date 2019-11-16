Tewksbury family hits the ice to give people living with disabilities chance to play

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of children living with physical and developmental disabilities took the ice in Tewksbury Saturday for a chance to play hockey.

The New England Bombers teamed up with the American Special Hockey Association to host a “Try It” event

“We have kids out here that are vent dependent, on trachs. We have kids out here that are nonverbal. We have kids out here that can’t walk or talk,” Melly Brown, founder of the N.E. Bombers said. ‘it doesn’t matter their ability, we’ll put them on the ice.

That determination comes from the heart.

Brown’s son is living with a form of cerebral palsy and this year she helped to form the team with the goal to give children and adults living with intellectual and physical disabilities a chance to try the sport.

“My husband created a clamp and welded it and we got sticks right on their walkers and gate trainers and got them on the ice,” Brown said.

This is the first year for the free event and Brown said it was a hit.

“We had to cut off the registration because we had so many kids,” she said. “I’m sure there will be a lot of new faces out there next time and we’ll have a lot more fun.”

