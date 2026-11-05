TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man was charged with threatening President Donald Trump, United States Attorney Leah Foley’s Office announced Thursday.

Trenton Touch, 18, was charged by criminal complaint with making a threat against the President of the United States.

According to the charging documents from September 10, 2026, law enforcement received information relating to four Instagram accounts containing violent and threatening content, including a threat against President Trump. A further investigation revealed that Touch was the alleged user of all four accounts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On June 21, 2026, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Touch posted an image of a firearm in an Instagram direct message, and sent the following messages: “it’s time” and “im gonna kill trump.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said, “Touch allegedly made frequent references to mass shooters specifically those who conducted their attacks based on racially motivated violent extremism, referring to these mass shooters as ‘heroes,’ and frequently referencing the Christchurch shootings in New Zealand that killed 51 people.”

A revolver-style firearm, multiple military-style or military surplus items including camouflage clothing, a ballistics helmet, military-style knives and a hatchet, were recovered during a search of Touch’s home.

“Trenton Touch is an alleged white supremacist who now stands accused of threatening to kill the President. Based on the evidence recovered by FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force – including a firearm, military-style knives, a hatchet, and a ballistics helmet – he allegedly had the means to do it. There’s no question Mr. Touch posed a grave threat to public safety,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division.

The charge of threatening the President provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

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