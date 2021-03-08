Tewksbury police arrest man on 5th drunken driving charge

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing his fifth charge for OUI after police allegedly found him driving while under the influence of alcohol in Tewksbury Friday, officials said.

Officers patrolling East Street allegedly saw a driver committing motor vehicle violations and stopped him, police said.

After investigating, police charged William Cappello, 62, of Tewksbury with OUI alcohol fifth offense, driving with a suspended license due to OUI, driving with a suspended license subsequent offense and negligent driving. Cappello was scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)