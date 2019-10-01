Tewksbury police asking for help in search for missing boy

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 14-year-old Jerry Kerlegrand was last seen at the Wynn Middle School around 2:30 p.m.

He was wearing a white sweatshirt with black stripes, black pants and green sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tewksbury police.

