TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police say they are investigating after a brawl involving parents and athletes broke out at a youth hockey game over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Breakaway Ice Center on Carter Street around 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a fight, according to police.

Upon their arrival, they learned that a fight broke out among the players at the end of a U18 game between Tewksbury and Raynham. As the confrontation escalated, some of the parents began inserting themselves in the altercation, police said.

At least one player’s face was cut but no serious injuries were reported.

Investigators say they are reviewing statements from the referees along with surveillance footage from the rink and videos posted on social media.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)