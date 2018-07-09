Tewksbury police nab drug suspect accused of dealing LSD over Snapchat

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover man accused of selling LSD and ecstasy over Snapchat is facing drug charges after police say two teens who bought acid off of him over social media ended up in the hospital.

An investigation launched after two 16-year-old boys who took LSD they bought over Snpachat ended up in the hospital led to the arrest Friday of 20-year-old Akiva Or-Shahar, Tewksbury police announced Monday.

Police say detectives were able to arrange a meeting with Or-Shahar that led to the recovery of 29 grams of ecstasy and 67 tabs of LSD.

He was arrested and scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Class B substance (LSD) and MDMA (ecstasy).

