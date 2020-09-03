Tewksbury police seek owner of lost diamond ring

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of a lost diamond ring.

A person accepting donations on Main Street near Walmart recently found a “very distinct” ring in their basket, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

The person told police that they believe the ring may have fallen off a someone who made a contribution.

Anyone who may have lost a ring is urged to contact Tewksbury police.

 

