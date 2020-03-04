Tewksbury students, school staffers ordered to self-quarantine following trip to Italy

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury High School students and staffers have been ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks after being exposed to a passenger with a presumptive case of coronavirus while on a recent flight home from Italy, officials announced Wednesday.

In a letter sent to families and community members, Superintendent of Schools Chris Malone said that the students and staffers were flying home on a flight with an infected passenger who was traveling from Munich, Germany.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all students and staff who participated in the school trip to Italy will self-quarantine until March 7, 2020, and can return on March 9, 2020,” Malone wrote in the letter.

Malone said that the decision to order the students and staffers to self-quarantine was made after consulting with the town manager, town nurse, the town’s director of public health, and state officials.

A total of 259 individuals across the Bay State are under home quarantine and self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms.

